Anti-Refugee Push Puts Poland's Ruling Party in Driver's Seat

After moderates beat back xenophobic politicians in France and the Netherlands, Poland's ruling party is doubling down on anti-immigrant rhetoric to shore up its grip on power. Law & Justice, which has clashed with the European Union over accusations that it's backsliding on democracy, will meet Saturday nearly two years after it ousted parties pushing for closer integration in the bloc.

Chicago, IL

