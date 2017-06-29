Anti-Refugee Push Puts Poland's Ruling Party in Driver's Seat
After moderates beat back xenophobic politicians in France and the Netherlands, Poland's ruling party is doubling down on anti-immigrant rhetoric to shore up its grip on power. Law & Justice, which has clashed with the European Union over accusations that it's backsliding on democracy, will meet Saturday nearly two years after it ousted parties pushing for closer integration in the bloc.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
