WrocAÂ‚aw accounts for 21% of total of...

WrocAÂ‚aw accounts for 21% of total office demand in regional cities in 2016 - JLL

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Warsaw Business Journal

In 2016, a total of 585,700 sqm of office space was leased on the eight largest regional markets in Poland , with WrocA aw accounting for 124,500 sqm of this overall volume, according to a recent report by JLL. In 2016, a total of 585,700 sqm of office space was leased on the eight largest regional markets in Poland , with WrocA aw accounting for 124,500 sqm of this overall volume, accor... Developer Dekada has opened its eleventh Dekada-branded convenience shopping center project, which is located in CiechanA3w and is integrated with the city's bus station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Into The Night 8,124
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC