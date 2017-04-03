WrocAÂ‚aw accounts for 21% of total office demand in regional cities in 2016 - JLL
In 2016, a total of 585,700 sqm of office space was leased on the eight largest regional markets in Poland, with Wrocław accounting for 124,500 sqm of this overall volume, according to a recent report by JLL.
