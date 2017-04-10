'Why Poland "forgot" Armenians?'

A lecturer at Universities of Silesia and Kelts Hrayr Maghakyan, citing multifold sources proves in the interview with Aravot.am that in the 14th century Armenians came to Poland not as refugees seeking alms, but in a good sense as "colonists". According to the scientist, due to Polish-Armenians the Polish aristocracy began to wear luxurious eastern clothes, to adorn and bear beautiful arms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.