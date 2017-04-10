'Why Poland "forgot" Armenians?'

'Why Poland "forgot" Armenians?'

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Groong

A lecturer at Universities of Silesia and Kelts Hrayr Maghakyan, citing multifold sources proves in the interview with Aravot.am that in the 14th century Armenians came to Poland not as refugees seeking alms, but in a good sense as "colonists". According to the scientist, due to Polish-Armenians the Polish aristocracy began to wear luxurious eastern clothes, to adorn and bear beautiful arms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar '17 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar '17 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC