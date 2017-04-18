Warsaw Jews mark uprising anniversary with Torah burial

Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich, left, and Rabbi Moshe Bloom carry a clay jar containing fragments of old Torah scrolls during a burial ceremony at the Jewish cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Warsaw's Jewish community buried fragments of damaged Torah scrolls, performing the ancient ritual on the 74th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, when about 750 Jews with few arms and no military training rose up on April 19, 1943, against a powerful German force that was about to send the ghetto's last survivors to death camps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.