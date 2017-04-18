Volkswagen Q1 operating profit jumps ...

Volkswagen Q1 operating profit jumps thanks to VW brand

Volkswagen posted a 28 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit, helped by a return to earnings growth at its core VW brand, which has struggled to recover from the German carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. General view of the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia near Poznan, Poland September 9, 2016.

