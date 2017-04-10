Visegrad Group calls for progress on ...

Visegrad Group calls for progress on new Azerbaijan-EU deal

The foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group countries called for further progress in the ongoing process of negotiations with Azerbaijan over new framework agreement with the EU, according to the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group and the Eastern Partnership countries following the Apr. 12 meeting in Warsaw, Poland. The ministers reaffirmed their strong support to the Eastern Partnership as a strategic dimension of the European Neighborhood Policy and a key and active factor of stability and economic progress in Eastern Europe, said the statement.

