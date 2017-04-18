Tusk dragged to court in 'political' ...

Tusk dragged to court in 'political' spy probe

Tusk is a witness is a probe over a cooperation accord between between Polish military counter-intelligence and Russia's FSB spy service. Donald Tusk has appeared as a witness in what he called an "extremely political" probe into Polish-Russian intelligence cooperation.

