Three killed, five injured and four missing after apartment collapses in Poland

Rescuers search after a building collapsed burying several people in Swiebodzice, on April 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKANATALIA DOBRYSZYCKA/AFP/Getty Images Rescuers search after a building collapsed burying several people in Swiebodzice, on April 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.