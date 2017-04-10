This Day in History - April 10, 2017

This Day in History - April 10, 2017

1984: A rally to demand free presidential elections after 20 years of dictatorship draws a million people in Rio de Janeiro. 1986: United States conducts nuclear test in Nevada desert, despite growing protests among peace groups and strong Soviet campaign for nuclear test ban.

