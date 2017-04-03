Ryanair announces new route from Pres...

Ryanair announces new route from Prestwick Airport to Poland this winter

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: World News Report

Direct flights from Prestwick to Poland are back on the radar this winter. The Ayrshire hub has revived the popular Rzeszow route to the heart of Eastern Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Into The Night 8,124
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC