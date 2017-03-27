Reality check: Sean Spicer frames ex-...

Reality check: Sean Spicer frames ex-Obama official's remarks...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: GlobalNews

Sean Spicer tried to claim that former deputy assistant secretary of defense Dr. Evelyn Farkas' statement about holding onto information on Russian interference during the presidential election was proof that the Obama administration was wiretapping Trump. Spicer said Farkas' so-called admission is "devastating."

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat global warming by... 8,123
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Fri Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC