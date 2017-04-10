Populism at the barrel of a gun?

Populism at the barrel of a gun?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

So far, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn and Polish Law and Justice party Chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski's "illiberal" counterrevolution has meant cracking down on the independent judiciary, public media, and in the case of Orbn's government even private universities, such as Budapest's Central European University. But now it is apparent that even the military may be brought under the control of a single political party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar '17 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar '17 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,235,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC