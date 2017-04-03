Pollution Alert as Poland Chokes on Smog

2 min ago Read more: Warsaw Voice

Air pollution levels in Poland went through the roof early this year, reminding Polish people the hard way that political tensions and uncertain economic forecasts were not necessarily their biggest problem. An adverse combination of Poland's heavily coal-dependent economy, low temperatures and windless weather in January sent air pollution levels high above any acceptable norms, causing local authorities across the country to declare smog alerts for the first time in years.

Chicago, IL

