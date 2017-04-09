Polish PM Vows Aid to Survivors of Apartment Collapse
Poland's prime minister has vowed to provide financial and other aid to the survivors of an apartment building collapse that left six people dead and four injured. Prime Minister Beata Szydlo came to the site of Saturday's collapse in the southwestern town of Swiebodzice and promised state aid to the survivors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC