Polish government to be given control of major new World War II museum

A court paved the way Wednesday for Poland's government to take control of a new World War II museum that has been the focus of a major ideological standoff over how to remember the war. The conflict has pitted the creators of the Museum of the Second World War - who place Poland's war experiences in an international context and emphasize the fate of civilian populations - against the nationalistic ruling party, which prefers to focus on Polish suffering and military heroism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.