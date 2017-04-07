Polish government to be given control...

Polish government to be given control of major new World War II museum

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

A court paved the way Wednesday for Poland's government to take control of a new World War II museum that has been the focus of a major ideological standoff over how to remember the war. The conflict has pitted the creators of the Museum of the Second World War - who place Poland's war experiences in an international context and emphasize the fate of civilian populations - against the nationalistic ruling party, which prefers to focus on Polish suffering and military heroism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 3 Into The Night 8,121
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,330 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC