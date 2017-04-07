Polish government to be given control of major new World War II museum
A court paved the way Wednesday for Poland's government to take control of a new World War II museum that has been the focus of a major ideological standoff over how to remember the war. The conflict has pitted the creators of the Museum of the Second World War - who place Poland's war experiences in an international context and emphasize the fate of civilian populations - against the nationalistic ruling party, which prefers to focus on Polish suffering and military heroism.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 3
|Into The Night
|8,121
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
