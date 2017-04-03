Police stress gang attack was - not a...

Police stress gang attack was - not a racist crime' as Polish community raise 13,000 for injured Amo

POLICE say the vicious attack on Amo Singh for defending a Polish teenager from a gang of thugs was "not related to race or ethnicity" - but the Sikh shopkeeper has become a hero in Poland and A 13,000 has been raised for him. This comes as CCTV emerged of the gang attack on the 15-year-old before shopkeeper Amo came to his rescue at around 9.45pm on March 26. Amo, 33, was then assaulted outside his shop, Premier Stores in Cashes Green, with his attackers hitting him with crowbars, driving into him at full speed and then running him over as he lay defenceless on the ground.

