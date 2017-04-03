Poland's ruling party lost support after opposing Tusk at EU
European Council President Donald Tusk talks to the media in presence of Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov after their meeting at the presidential office in Skopje, Macedonia, Monday, April 3, 2017. Tusk arrived briefly to Skopje to discuss with Ivanov the latest developments regarding the migrant crisis, the political situation in Macedonia and regional issues.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|8,124
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
