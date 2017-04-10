Poland's PSNC deploys Adva 100G in Pionier R&E network

ADVA Optical Networking announced that the Poland's PoznaA Supercomputing and Networking Center has deployed the FSP 3000 equipped with 100 Gbit/s core technology into its PIONIER network for the research and education community. PIONIER, a major European R&E network, links high-performance computer centres in five cities across Poland, as well as providing onward connectivity to the European Organisation for Nuclear Research in Geneva, Switzerland.

