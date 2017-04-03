Poland: Russian air controllers contr...

Poland: Russian air controllers contributed to 2010 crash

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This Sunday April 11, 2010 file photo, shows the wreckage of the Polish presidential plane which crashed early Saturday in Smolensk, western Russia. Polish prosecutors allege Monday April 3, 2017, that a new analysis of evidence into the 2010 plane crash that killed Polish president Lech Kaczynski, shows that two Russian air traffic controllers and a third person in the control tower willingly contributed to the disaster, although they have withheld details of their evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Into The Night 8,124
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC