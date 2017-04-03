Poland: Russian air controllers contributed to 2010 crash
This Sunday April 11, 2010 file photo, shows the wreckage of the Polish presidential plane which crashed early Saturday in Smolensk, western Russia. Polish prosecutors allege Monday April 3, 2017, that a new analysis of evidence into the 2010 plane crash that killed Polish president Lech Kaczynski, shows that two Russian air traffic controllers and a third person in the control tower willingly contributed to the disaster, although they have withheld details of their evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Into The Night
|8,124
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC