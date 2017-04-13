Poland plans guarded container camps ...

Poland plans guarded container camps for asylum-seekers

WARSAW, Poland - The Polish government is planning to create container camps for asylum-seekers, with the interior minister saying Thursday that a similar system is working well in Hungary. Such container camps would most likely be placed on the border with Belarus, where people from Chechnya and elsewhere - many of whom are victims of political repression - regularly try to enter Poland in hopes of seeking asylum.

Chicago, IL

