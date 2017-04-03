Poland marks anniversary of president's death in plane crash

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the ruling Law and Justice party, lays a wreath in memory of his brother, President Lech Kaczynski, on the seventh anniversary of this brother's death, in Warsaw , Poland, Monday, April 10, 2017. On Monday Poland remembers the president and 95 others who died with him in a plane crash in Russia on April 10, 2010.

