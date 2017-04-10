Poland marks anniversary of president...

Poland marks anniversary of president's death in plane crash

Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

With wreath-laying ceremonies and prayers, Poland on Monday observed the seventh anniversary of a plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski, the first lady and 94 others. Poland's current Law and Justice ruling party is led by Kaczynski's twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who has led regular commemorations for one of the nation's worst tragedies.

