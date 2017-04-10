Poland marks anniversary of president's death in plane crash
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the ruling Law and Justice party, lays a wreath in memory of his brother, President Lech Kaczynski, on the seventh anniversary of this brother's death, in Warsaw , Poland, Monday, April 10, ... . Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo,left, and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, center, the head of the ruling Law and Justice party, attend celebrations in memory of late President Lech Kaczynski, on the seventh anniversary of his broth... .
