Poland accuses Russians in plane crash that killed president

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu visit the site of a Polish government Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft crash near Smolensk airport on April 10, 2010. A plane carrying Polish president Lech Kaczynski and much of the country's military and state elite crashed in thick fog in Russia on Saturday killing all 96 people on board in a blazing inferno.

