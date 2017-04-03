Polish Constitution Day in Broadway-F...

Polish Constitution Day in Broadway-Fillmore, 05/03/1943

BFA friend Bill Blake sent along this photo while going through some archived newspapers. It is of Polish Constitution Day in Broadway-Fillmore from 1943.

