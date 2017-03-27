Parma Heights man is example to others: Sun Postings
Although he was born with poliomyelitis, Bill, who will be 81 in November, has the energy and sharp wit of a man half his age. Originally from Long Island, Bill lost his wife, Kimberly, in 2015 after she was injured falling down the steps in their home in Mentor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|global warming by...
|8,123
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC