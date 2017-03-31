Our biggest mistake in the fight agai...

Our biggest mistake in the fight against fake news

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A photograph taken in Paris last year shows two bogus stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake-news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. Nina Jankowicz is a 2016-2017 Fulbright-Clinton public policy fellow in Ukraine, where she provides advice on strategic communications and conducts research on anti-disinformation activities across Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr global warming by... 8,123
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 17 hr Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,978,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC