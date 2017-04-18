Not Settled: An Interview with Adam Zagajewski
Zagajewski consistently writes with lightness, wit, and a dry sense of irony that never shades into cynicism or self-satisfaction. "All systems are finally a mental poison, the rotten apples of the mind's life," writes the Polish poet Adam Zagajewski in his most recently translated book of prose, Slight Exaggeration .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|8,128
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC