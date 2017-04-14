NATO deploys troops to Poland while concerns about country's army rise

Poland on Thursday welcomed the first U.S. troops in a multi-national force which is being posted across the Baltic region to counter potential threats from Russia. More than 1,100 soldiers -- 900 U.S. troops as well as 150 British and 120 Romanians -- are to be deployed in Orzysz, about 57 km south of Russia's Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad, where Moscow has stationed nuclear-capable missiles and an S-400 air missile defence system.

