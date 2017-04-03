Masha Leon, 86, Legendary Forward Society Columnist
Masha Leon, the Forward's legendary society columnist, passed away on the morning of April 5. She was 86 years old. Leon's column, "On the Go," was a regular feature in the English edition of the Forward, beginning with this paper's first issue, in 1990.
