Mark Andy European Open House Showcases Flexo, Digital and Finishing Technologies

Visitors to the Mark Andy European Open House viewed the latest flexographic printing technology in Mark Andy's Performance Series. Hailing the recent open house in Warsaw, Poland, as a resounding success, Managing Director of Mark Andy Europe, Tom Cavalco, confirmed orders for seven flexo and digital presses as well as two Rotoflex inspection rewinders by the close of the three-day event that attracted more than 300 converters from around Europe, North Africa, South Asia and the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.