Major Arthur Szyk Collection Given To University Of California, Berkeley
The University of California, Berkeley's Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life is about to become home to a major collection of the works and personal papers of Arthur Szyk, thanks to a gift from the Bay Area-based Taube Philanthropies. Szyk, who was born to a Jewish family in Lodz, Poland in 1894, was a book illustrator and political artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|global warming by...
|8,123
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC