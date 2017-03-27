Major Arthur Szyk Collection Given To...

Major Arthur Szyk Collection Given To University Of California, Berkeley

45 min ago

The University of California, Berkeley's Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life is about to become home to a major collection of the works and personal papers of Arthur Szyk, thanks to a gift from the Bay Area-based Taube Philanthropies. Szyk, who was born to a Jewish family in Lodz, Poland in 1894, was a book illustrator and political artist.

Chicago, IL

