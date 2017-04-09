LNG deliveries from the US to start in 1-1.5 years - Morawiecki

The first shipment of LNG from the US, could arrive within 1-1.5 years, depty PM Mateusz Morawiecki said after his trip to the US, provided both sides agree on the price. "We want to have an alternative way of purchasing gas, but we want, at the same time, the price to be appropriate for Polish̷... Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed investor Echo Polska Properties has raised approximately a 150 million through the placing of 118 918 918 new shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Business Journal.