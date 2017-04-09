LNG deliveries from the US to start in 1-1.5 years - Morawiecki
The first shipment of LNG from the US, could arrive within 1-1.5 years, depty PM Mateusz Morawiecki said after his trip to the US, provided both sides agree on the price.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
