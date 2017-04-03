Judge rejects Roman Polanski's bid to...

Judge rejects Roman Polanski's bid to end sex abuse case

This Feb. 25, 2015 file photo shows filmmaker Roman Polanski during a break in a hearing concerning a U.S. request for his extradition over 1977 charges of sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. A Los Angeles judge on Monday, April 3, 2017 rejected a request by Polanski to end his 40-year-old case for unlawful sex with a minor without the director's presence in court, as well as other request that would draw the case to a close.

