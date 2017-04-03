Holocaust survivor, 91, celebrates he...

Holocaust survivor, 91, celebrates her bat mitzvah in Buenos Aires

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Eugenia Unger, who usually displays the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, covered it with her Shabbat clothes and her talit when she celebrated her bat mitzvah, 79 years late. Unger, 91, born as Eugenia Rotsztejn in Warsaw, Poland, on March 30, 1926, was identified by the Nazis during the World War II as number 48914.

