Ghelamco launches Foksal 13/15 luxury residential project in Warsaw
Developer Ghelamco has officially launched apartment sales in its Foksal 13/15 luxury residential project in downtown Warsaw, which will comprise a total of 55 units in two revitalized historic buildings dating back to the late 19th century. The homes will range in size from 47 sqm to 260 sqm, and a... Developer Ghelamco has officially launched apartment sales in its Foksal 13/15 luxury residential project in downtown Warsaw, which will comprise a total of 55 units in two revitalized historic buildings dating back to the late 19th century.
