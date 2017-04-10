Gas explosion probable cause of house...

Gas explosion probable cause of house collapse in Poland

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Polish prosecutor says that the investigation into a recent house collapse that killed six people centers on the hypothesis of a gas explosion. Tomasz Orepuk, spokesman for prosecutors in Swidnica, in Poland's southwest, said that the first autopsy carried out Tuesday has shown that the victim, a 39-year-old man, suffocated when crushed under the rubble of the brick house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar '17 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar '17 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC