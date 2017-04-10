Gas explosion probable cause of house collapse in Poland

" A Polish prosecutor says that the investigation into a recent house collapse that killed six people centers on the hypothesis of a gas explosion. Tomasz Orepuk, spokesman for prosecutors in Swidnica, in Poland's southwest, said that the first autopsy carried out Tuesday has shown that the victim, a 39-year-old man, suffocated when crushed under the rubble of the brick house.

