EU's Tusk to Testify in Polish Intelligence Probe on Wednesday

European Council President Donald Tusk is due to testify in Warsaw on Wednesday as a witness in an investigation into military intelligence that critics say is an attempt by Poland's right-wing government to discredit former Prime Minister Tusk. Tusk is the ex-leader of Poland's largest opposition party, Civic Platform , and arch-rival of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice party that has brought prosecutors under direct government control.

