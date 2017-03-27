European rights leader worried by jud...

European rights leader worried by judicial changes in Poland

A leading European human rights official expressed concerns Monday over planned changes to the Polish justice system that would give parliament more control over the appointment of judges. The law would allow parliament to appoint 15 of 25 members of Poland's National Council of the Judiciary, a body of judges that nominates other judges.

