Esperanto alive and well, 100 years after Jewish inventor's death

Instead of a hello, the head of the Esperanto association in the Polish city of Bialystok opts for "saluton," an indication that the universal language created by Ludwik Zamenhof is alive and well a century after the Jewish doctor's death. "Zamenhof created Esperanto as a counterweight to national languages, which he believed divided people and were a source of conflict," says association president Przemyslaw Wierzbowski.

Chicago, IL

