Echo Polska in scheme to raise R1.65bn
Listed Polish shopping mall and commercial properties group Echo Polska Properties has announced that it is planning to raise about R1.65 billion in an accelerated book build by a way of issuing new ordinary shares. The equity raise was subject to pricing acceptable to EPP and would be offered to qualifying investors through an accelerated book build process conducted on JSE and Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
