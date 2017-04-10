Dyngus Day 2017: Polish flavor takes over Cleveland for annual polka street party
DJ Kishka brought Dyngus Day to Cleveland seven years ago. So it's only fitting the annual Easter Monday festival will feature DJ Kishka in the spotlight this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC