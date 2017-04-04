Drinks and Drugs in Warsaw Make for -...

Drinks and Drugs in Warsaw Make for - Sleepless Nights'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Washington Square News

Michal Marczak's new nonfiction film, "All These Sleepless Nights," recounts protagonist Krzys's nocturnal escapades in Warsaw, Poland. The enchanting cinematography and authentic characterization create an absorbing film worth watching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Square News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 3 Into The Night 8,124
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC