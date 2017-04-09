Death toll rises to 5 after residenti...

Death toll rises to 5 after residential building collapse in Poland

The death toll of a residential building collapse in southwestern city of Swiebodzice in Poland has risen to five, Lower Silesia's Provincial Governor Pawel Hreniak said Saturday. By 7 p.m. local time, five people die and another erson, probably a man, was still missing.

