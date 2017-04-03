Cuteness and questions after white ti...

Cuteness and questions after white tiger quadruplets born in Polish zoo

The arrival of four baby white tigers has brought a cute new attraction to the zoo at Borysew, a town near the Polish city of Lodz, but the birth of the inbred species has also raised ethical questions. The quadruplets - two females and two males - were born on March 21 after four years of searching for a suitable mother, Borysew zoo owner Andrzej Rabich said.

