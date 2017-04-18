Circulating exosomes have distinct RNA profile in MS

Circulating exosomes have a distinct RNA profile in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis , according to a study published online April 15 in the Annals of Neurology . Igor Selmaj, M.D., from the Medical University of Lodz in Poland, and colleagues used next generation sequencing to define the global RNA profile of serum exosomes in 19 RRMS patients and 10 healthy controls .

