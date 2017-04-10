Chair of LATAM Airlines says may step...

Chair of LATAM Airlines says may step down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

The chairman of the board of directors of LATAM Airlines, Mauricio Amaro, wrote in a letter to investors that he may step down, saying that it was time for "renewal." LATAM, formed via a tie-up between Brazil's TAM and Chile's LAN in 2012, is the biggest Latin America-based airline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar '17 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar '17 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC