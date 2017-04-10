Chair of LATAM Airlines says may step down
The chairman of the board of directors of LATAM Airlines, Mauricio Amaro, wrote in a letter to investors that he may step down, saying that it was time for "renewal." LATAM, formed via a tie-up between Brazil's TAM and Chile's LAN in 2012, is the biggest Latin America-based airline.
