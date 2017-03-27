Castle...
Kornik is a town with, located in western Poland, approximately 25 kilometres south-east of the city of Poznan. It is one of the major tourist attractions of the Wielkopolska region because of the historical castle and arboretum, which the oldest and richest collection of trees and shrubs in Poland.
