Castle...

Castle...

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: TrekEarth

Kornik is a town with, located in western Poland, approximately 25 kilometres south-east of the city of Poznan. It is one of the major tourist attractions of the Wielkopolska region because of the historical castle and arboretum, which the oldest and richest collection of trees and shrubs in Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr global warming by... 8,123
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 21 hr Tm Cln 11
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC