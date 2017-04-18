Breathtaking Postcards Bring Lost Synagogues Back To Life
The sanctuary of the Great Synagogue in Lodz was probably not, in actuality, sour-apple green. Yet in a late 19th- or early 20th-century postcard showcasing the synagogue's interior, colorized with an outrA© enthusiasm, a chandelier and sections of the bimah are the color of a doctor's-office lollipop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|18 hr
|Kielbasa beef fart
|15
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar '17
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC