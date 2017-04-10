Baku to host Second Polish films fest...

Baku to host Second Polish films festival

Baku will host the second edition of Polish Film Festival WISLA 2017, which provides a unique, often the only, opportunity to see Polish films on the big screen. The festival scheduled for April 22-27 will screen six movies, including "Jack Strong", "Gods", "Sexmission", "Closed System" and "The High Frontier".

